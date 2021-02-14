In Pics: Amid break up rumours, Sushmita Sen steps out with boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Valentine's Day

On the day of love, when couples couldn't resist themselves from spreading the whiff of love in the air through loved up posts on social media, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl remained rather hushed. This further added fuel to their break up rumours.

However, on Sunday evening the lovebirds stepped out with former Miss Universe's daughters in Bandra.

The duo also posed for the paparazzi together.

Check out the pictures here: