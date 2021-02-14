In Pics: Amid break up rumours, Sushmita Sen steps out with boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Valentine's Day

On the day of love, when couples couldn't resist themselves from spreading the whiff of love in the air through loved up posts on social media, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl remained rather hushed. This further added fuel to their break up rumours.
However, on Sunday evening the lovebirds stepped out with former Miss Universe's daughters in Bandra.
The duo also posed for the paparazzi together.
Check out the pictures here:
For those unversed, the 'Arya' actress recently shared a cryptic post that revealed a hint of malice towards men, and a section of users were speculating if the 45-year-old actress had broken up with her boyfriend.
On Wednesday, Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared an anonymous quote: "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, she will."
"Moral of the story... He won't, She will, #factcheck #truethat. I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah," she added.
Soon, social media was flooded with guesswork over whether she is headed for splitsville with boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl.