In pics: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gets a warm welcome from Bollywood stars

Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, is currently in India for a 3-day visit. On the first day of his visit to India, Jeff attended a mega event of Amazon Prime Video and got a warm welcome from Bollywood.
The owner of the e-commerce giant, on Thursday addressed a Bollywood gathering at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, where dignitaries from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, A.R. Rahman and others were present.
It was a starry evening for Bezos in Mumbai as he opened up about his journey and his bond with India during a conversation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.
The event was attended by Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal among others.
Here are the Bollywood celebrities who attended the event:
