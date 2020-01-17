Bollywood

Updated on

In pics: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gets a warm welcome from Bollywood stars

By FPJ Web Desk

The owner of the e-commerce giant, on Thursday addressed a Bollywood gathering at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai

In pics: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gets a warm welcome from Bollywood stars

Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, is currently in India for a 3-day visit. On the first day of his visit to India, Jeff attended a mega event of Amazon Prime Video and got a warm welcome from Bollywood.

The owner of the e-commerce giant, on Thursday addressed a Bollywood gathering at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, where dignitaries from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, A.R. Rahman and others were present.

In pics: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gets a warm welcome from Bollywood stars

It was a starry evening for Bezos in Mumbai as he opened up about his journey and his bond with India during a conversation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

In pics: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gets a warm welcome from Bollywood stars

The event was attended by Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal among others.

Here are the Bollywood celebrities who attended the event:

Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
Ashutosh Gwariker
Ashutosh Gwariker
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia
Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillion
Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillion
Shweta Tripathi
Shweta Tripathi
Vivek Oberoi with wife
Vivek Oberoi with wife
Bhushan Kumar and wife Divya Kumar Khosla
Bhushan Kumar and wife Divya Kumar Khosla
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Sajid Nadiadwala
Sajid Nadiadwala
Arshad Warsi with wife
Arshad Warsi with wife
Kirti Kulhari
Kirti Kulhari
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar
Farhan Akhar and Shibani Dandekar
Farhan Akhar and Shibani Dandekar
Sayani Gupta
Sayani Gupta
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Reitesh Sidhwani and wife
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Reitesh Sidhwani and wife
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi
Richa Chaddha
Richa Chaddha
Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha
Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha
Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur
Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in