In pics: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gets a warm welcome from Bollywood stars

Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, is currently in India for a 3-day visit. On the first day of his visit to India, Jeff attended a mega event of Amazon Prime Video and got a warm welcome from Bollywood.

The owner of the e-commerce giant, on Thursday addressed a Bollywood gathering at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, where dignitaries from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, A.R. Rahman and others were present.