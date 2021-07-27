In Pics: Alia Bhatt spotted wearing Ranbir Kapoor's 'High as your expectations' cap - here's how much it costs

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted outside Dharma Productions' office in Mumbai, on Tuesday.
The actress opted for an all-black outfit for the casual look, but it is her accessory that has grabbed our attention. Alia was seen wearing a snap-back by Palm Angels, which purportedly belongs to her beau Ranbir Kapoor.
The snap-back had the text 'High As Your Expectations Cap' embroidered slogan on the front.
Alia was seen wearing it with a black sweatshirt and distressed shorts and a black face mask.
Seems like the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star has been taking fashion cues from her boyfriend Ranbir.
In 2017, Ranbir was seen wearing the same cap at the airport.
Check out the pictures here:
The cap sold by endclothing.com is currently out of stock. However, it comes with a price tag of £57.34, which is approximately Rs 5.8k.
On the work front, Alia who was last seen in 'Sadak 2', will next feature in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is expected to arrive in theatres later this year.
She will also be seen in the forthcoming movie 'Brahmastra' alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.
The 'Highway' actor will also feature in the multi-starrer magnum opus 'RRR', helmed by S.S. Rajamouli. It also stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris.
Alia is currently shooting for the upcoming dark comedy 'Darlings', in which she is starring and producing via her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner.
She also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Baiju Bawra' and 'Takht' in the pipeline.
