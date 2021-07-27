In Pics: Alia Bhatt spotted wearing Ranbir Kapoor's 'High as your expectations' cap - here's how much it costs

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted outside Dharma Productions' office in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

The actress opted for an all-black outfit for the casual look, but it is her accessory that has grabbed our attention. Alia was seen wearing a snap-back by Palm Angels, which purportedly belongs to her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

The snap-back had the text 'High As Your Expectations Cap' embroidered slogan on the front.

Alia was seen wearing it with a black sweatshirt and distressed shorts and a black face mask.