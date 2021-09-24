In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor and other celebs clicked by paps in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Friday visited boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction home in Mumbai. She was seen surveying the site of Krishna Raj bungalow and discussing details.

The actress who is usually seen with Ranbir kapoor's mom Neetu at the site, arrived at the location alone. She was seen wearing a black crop top, black leggings and a pair of white sneakers.

Sidharth Malhotra flew to Ladakh to attend the screening of his hit film 'Shershaah' at the first-ever Himalayan Film Festival. He was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi.

The Himalayan Film Festival (THFF) was inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at Leh, Ladakh today.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, who arrived back in Mumbai on Thursday, was seen with her mother Babita. She recently enjoyed a holiday with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh.

ON the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi remake of the Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump'.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

ALSO READ Disha Parmar shares sexy bikini pictures from her Maldives trip with husband Rahul Vaidya

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:49 PM IST