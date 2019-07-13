In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and others spotted this weekend

Post World Cup exit of Indian Team B-town is returning to it regular work commitments. Cricketer Rohit Sharma was also spotted at the Airport with wife, Ritika Sajdeh Sharma and baby Samaira. The couple were spotted in casual clothes arriving in Mumbai from London.
Kareena Kapoor Khan who was also in London shooting for Angrezi Medium was spotted at the airport heading back home in a grey hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots. With her hair tied in a bun, she sported a black pair of glasses and a black leather bag.
Actress Alia Bhatt, Filmmaker Ayan Mukherji and singer Badshaah were snapped outside Karan Johar’s house in Mumbai.
Another mother Daughter Duo spotted at the airport was, Navya Naveli Nanda was seen at the Mumbai Airport with mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda in cheetah print tracks.
Photos by Viral Bhaiyani
