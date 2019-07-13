Bollywood

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and others spotted this weekend

Post World Cup exit of Indian Team B-town is returning to it regular work commitments.

Post World Cup exit of Indian Team B-town is returning to it regular work commitments. Cricketer Rohit Sharma was also spotted at the Airport with wife, Ritika Sajdeh Sharma and baby Samaira. The couple were spotted in casual clothes arriving in Mumbai from London.

Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh Sharma and baby Samaira
Ritika Sajdeh Sharma and baby Samaira

Kareena Kapoor Khan who was also in London shooting for Angrezi Medium was spotted at the airport heading back home in a grey hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots. With her hair tied in a bun, she sported a black pair of glasses and a black leather bag.

Kareena Kapoor

Actress Alia Bhatt, Filmmaker Ayan Mukherji and singer Badshaah were snapped outside Karan Johar’s house in Mumbai.

Alia Kapoor
Ayan Mukherji
Badshaah

Another mother Daughter Duo spotted at the airport was, Navya Naveli Nanda was seen at the Mumbai Airport with mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda in cheetah print tracks.

Shweta Bachchan
Navya Naveli Nanda
Malaika Arora Khan stepped out of the gym in a neon crop top and black shorts, sporting her abs as she walked to her car.
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Khar. It is unsure as to which film he was dubbing for.
Sunny Leone was spotted with kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah and Asher at a play school in Juhu. In yellow sweat shirt and blue jeans the actress looked her usual chilled out self.

