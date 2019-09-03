In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor give couple goals at Ambani’s Ganpati celebrations

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship official for a while and are even rumoured to tie the knot soon. While the two have responded to the reports fans are eager to see them together. The duo was recently spotted at the Ambani’s Ganpati festival celebrations last night and their pictures are going viral on social media.
Alia at the event was seen wearing a floral saree with a golden border, while Ranbir was seen wearing a three piece silver traditional suit. The couple arrived at the event together with friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukherji. Take a look:
The couple looks absolutely adorable together even when he steps on her saree and Alia almost trips but Ranbir makes sure she is ok, take a look:
The two will appear on screen together for the first time in Brahmastra trilogy. Directed by Ayan Mukherji the film also stars Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan.
