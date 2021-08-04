In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor visit Krishna Raj bungalow site; Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in red gown at sets

Actress Alia Bhatt on Wednesday joined her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor for a visit to their under-construction home in Mumbai. They were seen surveying the site of Krishna Raj bungalow and discussing details.
Alia was seen wearing a floral kurta and leggings while Neetu Kapoor wore a blue tshirt and jeans.
Actress Kajol, who's celebrating her birthday on Thursday, was spotted at a salon in Khar with her daughter Nysa.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was captured at the sets of an upcoming project. She was seen wearing a red gown which knee-high-slit.
Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Emraan Hashmi and Jahnvi Kapoor were also spotted in town, on Wednesday.
