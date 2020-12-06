Bollywood

In Pics: Alia Bhatt jets off to shoot 'RRR'; Alaya F steps out with Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt resumed the shoot for her first Telugu action drama movie, on Sunday.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt resumed the shoot for her first Telugu action drama movie, on Sunday. The 'Kalank' star is all set for her Telugu debut with most-sought-after director SS Rajamouli's next film titled 'RRR'.


Alia looked extremely gorgeous in a casual look following which she donned a fashionable green jacket with a black tee. To complement her look, she opted for no makeup and a sleek hairdo. To accessorise the attire, she wore a pair of metal hoop earrings.

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, newbie Alaya F was captured by the shutterbugs as she stepped out with late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray.

Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor were among the other celebrities spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.

Check out the pictures here:

Malaika at Olive, Bandra
Malaika at Olive, Bandra
Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor
Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor
Shibani Dandekar
Shibani Dandekar
Ishaan Khatter at Hakim's Aalim Bandra
Ishaan Khatter at Hakim's Aalim Bandra
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Isha Kopikar
Isha Kopikar
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Kriti Sanon at the airport
Kriti Sanon at the airport

