In Pics: Alia Bhatt jets off to shoot 'RRR'; Alaya F steps out with Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt resumed the shoot for her first Telugu action drama movie, on Sunday. The 'Kalank' star is all set for her Telugu debut with most-sought-after director SS Rajamouli's next film titled 'RRR'.



Alia looked extremely gorgeous in a casual look following which she donned a fashionable green jacket with a black tee. To complement her look, she opted for no makeup and a sleek hairdo. To accessorise the attire, she wore a pair of metal hoop earrings.