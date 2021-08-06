Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerjee and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, on Friday, left India to start shooting for her much-awaited film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. She was seen at the airport as she jetted off to an international location.

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerjee and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerjee and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, on Friday, left India to start shooting for her much-awaited film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. She was seen at the airport as she jetted off to an international location.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was spotted at a salon in Mumbai's Bandra area and Kajol was seen leaving a dubbing studio in the city.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sanjana Sanghvi and Vidya Balan were spotted at the airport.

Actors Nimrit Kaur, Prateek Babbar, Shanaya Kapoor were among the others spotted in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Photos by Viral Bhayani
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerjee and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Kajol
Kajol
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerjee and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Farah Khan
Farah Khan
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerjee and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan's son
Hrithik Roshan's son
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerjee and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora
Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur
Tammannaah Bhatia
Tammannaah Bhatia
Rani Mukerjee
Rani Mukerjee
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor
Prateek Babbar
Prateek Babbar
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor
Nimrit Kaur
Nimrit Kaur
Anjni Dhawan
Anjni Dhawan
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerjee and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in