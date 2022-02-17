In Pics: Alia Bhatt does her ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ namaste pose at Berlin International Film Festival

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently attended the Berlin International Film Festival where "Gangubai Kathiawadi" is set to have its world premiere in the Berlinale Special Gala segment.

Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous, dressed in a white power suit, teamed with a flowy matching lower.

She tied her hair back and kept her make-up natural. The highlight of her classy look is the gorgeous pair of ivory-and-gold earrings.

While being photographed at the press conference, Alia also did her iconic ‘Gangubai Namaste’ pose for the shutterbugs.

About her maiden collaboration with Bhansali, Bhatt said she had wanted to work with the director since childhood.

"I have wanted to be directed by him ever since I was nine years old. That's when I first walked into his house to audition for 'Black' that he was making at that time. I did a terrible audition and did not get the part.

"But he looked at me and he narrates that story even now that he looked in my eyes and he said to himself, that she's going to be a heroine. That means she's going to be a big actor someday. So he saw that fire in my eyes when I was nine years old. And I think I remember very clearly, from that time onwards, my one point of focus became that one day I have to be directed by him," Bhatt said.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the film's screening, Bhansali said the movie presents a story about a "ferocious warrior" who was way ahead of her time and fought her the rights of sex workers.

"It is a story of a woman who was trapped into being a sex worker and how she fought. How she fought for dignity for women, how she fought for the girls in the brothels to be accepted in mainstream society.

"She asked for legalisation of the profession and all this happened at a time when words like feminism and women empowerment were not yet coined. But I think she was way ahead of her time," Bhansali said.

Starring Alia Bhatt in the titular part, the magnum opus is a biographical crime-drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

The period film presents the story of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

"Gangubai Kathiawadi" will be released in theatres in India on February 25.

With inputs from Agencies

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:36 AM IST