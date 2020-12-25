In Pics: Alia arrives at Kapoor family's Christmas brunch with beau Ranbir; Taimur twins with father Saif in white ensemble

After celebrating Christmas eve with her star husband Saif Ali Khan and other close friends, Kareena Kapoor arrived for the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch on Friday.
The Pataudis were spotted in traditional ensembles as they arrived at the venue. Mom-to-be Kareena opted for a green and golden kurta set, while Tim Tim and Saif were seen twinning in all-white kurta pajamas.
Check out the pictures here:
Ranbir Kapoor arrived for the intimate bash with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actress was seen donning a 'Mrs Claus' cap with a beautiful mint green dress and her beau opted for a grey sweatshirt and black pants.
Karisma Kapoor arrived at the family lunch with her kids Sameira and Kiaan. Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain were also clicked by the shutterbugs as they arrived at the party.
