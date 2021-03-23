In Pics: Akshay Kumar's son Aarav is a protective brother holding Nitara's hand after surrounded by paparazzi

Aarav ringed in his 18th birthday last September. Twinkle penned down a heartfelt note for her son which read, “Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy. All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room."

"But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali,” she added.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar commenced shooting for his upcoming film "Ram Setu".

Akshay plays an archaeologist in the film, which is directed by Abhishek Sharma, produced by Vikram Malhotra and creatively produced Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Besides that, he will also be seen in "Sooryavanshi", in which he plays ATS officer. He plays a RAW agent in "Bell Bottom", and brings alive the heroism of Prithviraj Chauhan in "Prithviraj". He also has "Bachchan Pandey", "Atrangi Re", and "Raksha Bandhan" lined up.