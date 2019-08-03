In Pics: Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt snapped in Mumbai

Amid heavy rains in Mumbai, Bollywood celebrities were seen spotted promoting their films. Actor Akshay Kumar is busy with his next release Mission Mangal and was spotted post promotions in all traditional look. Akshay Kumar later in the evening was snapped again post a dubbing session. Rakul Preet Singh too was spotted outside the dubbing studio.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who are currently working on Dharma Productions 'Brahmastra' was seen outside the Old Dharma Office in Khar. Both were wearing casual outfits while Alia was seen in a white pant and color full T-shirt, beau Ranbir was seen in a plain grey sweatshirt.

URI star Vicky Kaushal and Bollywood's Newbie Ananya Panday spotted by paps at Domestic airport of Mumbai at midnight.

Bhumi Pednekar was spotted outside Kromakay Salon in Juhu. Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan was clicked by paparazzi after his gym sessions in Juhu. Kiara Advani was spotted in Andheri outside the Filmalaya Studio post shoot.