In Pics: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha attend ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ Screening

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhan’s release, the makers held a special screening for the film fraternity. On Thursday Sonakshi Sinha who is leading along with the film’s costars Varun Sharma and Badshah was spotted at the venue.
The film screen was also attended by fraternity friends like, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and more.
Here are the pictures from the screening
The film releasing today will also mark the Bollywood debut of rapper-singer Badshah. Khandaani Shafakhana follows Baby Bedi, a woman who inherits a sex clinic that prompts her to talk about sex education in a small town. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.