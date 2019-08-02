In Pics: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha attend ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ Screening

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhan’s release, the makers held a special screening for the film fraternity. On Thursday Sonakshi Sinha who is leading along with the film’s costars Varun Sharma and Badshah was spotted at the venue.

The film screen was also attended by fraternity friends like, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and more.

Here are the pictures from the screening