In Pics: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha attend ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ Screening

By FPJ Web Desk

The makers held a special screening for the film fraternity, friends and family on Thursday ahead of the release. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana hit theaters today

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhan’s release, the makers held a special screening for the film fraternity. On Thursday Sonakshi Sinha who is leading along with the film’s costars Varun Sharma and Badshah was spotted at the venue.

The film screen was also attended by fraternity friends like, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and more.

Here are the pictures from the screening

Sonkashi Sinha was seen in a full lengh yellow and blue ensemble.
Akshay Kumar gearing up for Mission Mangal dropped by at the film's screening last night.
Tahira Kashyap was snapped in all black with a Dior red purse
Ayushamann Khurrana was seen wearing green jacket with matching pants and a black t-shirt twinning with his wife
Richa Chadda was seen in a funky pink and organe dress pairing it with classic black heels.
Aayush Sharma who is gearing up for his next an action film, was seen in a casual avatar
Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was sporting a pink body con dress with a jeans jacket.
Playback singer Kanika Kapoor was spotted at the film's screening
Photos by Viral Bhayani

The film releasing today will also mark the Bollywood debut of rapper-singer Badshah. Khandaani Shafakhana follows Baby Bedi, a woman who inherits a sex clinic that prompts her to talk about sex education in a small town. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

