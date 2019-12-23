In pics: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurana and wife Tahira Kashyap arrive in Mumbai after 66th National Awards

Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife attended the 66th National Awards ceremony in New Delhi on Monday.

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana have been announced the best actors and shared the National award for Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun.

Apart from that, Akshay Kumar also attended the ceremony and he was honoured for his film 'Padman'. After getting honoured at the ceremony, Akshay, Ayushmann and his wife were spotted at the General Aviation Terminal at Kalina near Santacruz Airport aka Private airport.