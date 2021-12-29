In Pics: Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa spotted at dinner date with a mystery boy

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa, who is often in the news for her stylish outings and viral videos was recently spotted post dinner date with a mystery boy.

Nysa sported a mini white dress with her hair let down, while her date can be seen in grey t-shirt and black trousers.

Check out the pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's first child. The couple also have a nine-year-old son Yug.

For the unversed, Nysa, after completing her studies at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in early 2018.

Kajol was once asked if Nysa would be entering showbiz, to which the actress said that her daughter is too young to decide whether she wants to follow the footsteps of her parents and become an actor.

"She has no aspirations towards anything right now because she is too young. She is right now leaning towards no homework and vegetating on the sofa. She is in that space and enjoying and acting isn't on her mind," Kajol told PTI.

