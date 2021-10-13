In Pics: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug looks unrecognizable as he arrives at Durga Puja pandal with his mom

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug, who recently celebrated his 11th birthday, was spotted with his mom at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Yug looked unrecognizable as he attended the festivities on Wednesday.

Kajol and Yug were all dressed up for the occasion. For Ashtami, Kajol opted for a silk blue saree, which was adorned with a heavy border. She paired with a golden sleevless blouse, a matching mask and bangles. Her son Yug was seen wearing an all white traditional outfit.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Kajol's mother Tanuja and sister Tanisha Mukerji also marked their presence at the puja pandal to offer prayers on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. Mouni Roy was also spotted with the Mukerji family.

A day ago, Kajol got emotional over meeting her relatives after a long time. Several videos and pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet, wherein the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star can be seen greeting her uncles at a pandal.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 04:03 PM IST