In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted at Mumbai airport; Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi get papped outside a clinic

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia and others were spotted in Mumbai recently.

Aishwarya, along with Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya, was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Friday night. This is Aishwarya's first international trip in two years. Reportedly, the actress flew to Paris.

Actress Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her second child, was spotted outside a clinic in Bandra with husband Angad Bedi.

Rumoured couple and former 'Bigg Boss' contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were also spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday.

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak also got popped at the airport. She was spotted in blue jeans and black top. She completed her stunning look with white shoes.

Other B-Town celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Monalisa were also spotted in the city. Take a look at their photos here:

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:46 PM IST