In Pics: Ahead of Varun's wedding with Natasha Dalal, David Dhawan spotted at Manish Malhotra store in Mumbai

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal, was spotted at Maddock films' office on Monday.
Meanwhile, the to-be-groom's father, filmmaker David Dhawan was clicked by the shutterbugs as he arrived at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's store on Monday.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal are reportedly planning to tie the knot by the end of this month.
According to a report by Times of India, the wedding is to take place from January 22 to 26 - at a property in Alibaug.
The daily further mentioned, that Natasha who is a fashion designer herself will be working on her bridal trousseau.
The marriage is said to be a close-knit affair with only 20-25 people in attendance keeping the COVID-19 protocols in place.
Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but the actor prefers being guarded about his personal life.
