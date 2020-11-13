In Pics: Ahan Shetty jets off with rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who'll make his Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in 'Tadap', was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, on Friday. He was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at the airport with his rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff.
The duo was seen clad in casual ensembles. While Tania opted for a pair of distressed jeans and white tank top and layering it with a white shirt, Ahan was seen wearing a black polo neck t-shirt with beige linen shorts.
Ahan and Tania sparked relationship rumours after being spotted together at various locations and stepping out for dinner dates in the city. However, the 24-year-old made his relationship official by arriving in style with his fashion blogger girlfriend at Armaan Jain's wedding earlier this year.
Tania is an outsider and not related to the Shroffs.
The diva who has an Indian British heritage is an Instagram influencer.
Tania Shroff's aesthetically pleasing page on the photo-sharing app has over 127k followers. She has been quite public about her relationship with Ahan and often shares mushy pictures with him.
Suniel Shetty is apparently aware of Ahan's long term relationship with Tania.
Speaking to Filmfare in 2019, Suniel had said, “I know his girlfriend. He is a boy. He will have girlfriends. I have told him to respect that girl. Maybe she will be your girlfriend for some time. That is your internal thing but don’t ever talk about it. She has another beautiful side to her life. She is someone’s daughter. Respect every woman you have in your life like she is the only woman in your life. Otherwise aisi haai lagti hai aapko ki aap bacha nahin paaoge khud ko (if a girl curses you, nothing in the world can save you). So whoever it is, respect that girl.”
On the work front, Ahan Shetty's 'Tadap' is directed by Milind Luthria and is quite a special one for both the lead actors.
The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu action-drama blockbuster, RX 100.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)