In Pics: Ahan Shetty jets off with rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who'll make his Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in 'Tadap', was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, on Friday. He was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at the airport with his rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff.

The duo was seen clad in casual ensembles. While Tania opted for a pair of distressed jeans and white tank top and layering it with a white shirt, Ahan was seen wearing a black polo neck t-shirt with beige linen shorts.