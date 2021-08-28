In Pics: After 'Dhaakad' wrap, Arjun Rampal enjoys vacay with GF Gabriella Demetriades, kids Mahikaa, Myra and Arik

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who recently finished shooting for Kangana Ranaut's action-packed film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest, is currently enjoying a vacation with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, son Arik and daughters Mahikaa and Myra.

Model Gabriella Demetriades took to her Instagram to share pictures and videos from their family holiday.

She captioned the post, "Little salt water always does the trick #timeout"

They are reportedly at Goa's Aldona village.

A clip shared by Gabriella shows her enjoying the rain. In one of the pictures, Arjun is seen posing with his daughters Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. She also shared a glimpse of the picturesque beaches, her date night with Arjun and adorable moments of son Arik.

Loading View on Instagram

Last month, Arjun flew to London to meet his daughter Mahikaa.

Sharing a picture with her friends, he had captioned it: "Daddy's day out. Had a wonderful day with Mahikaa and some of her classmates, had discussions with great introspection, with these young aspiring filmmakers/ actors who gave me a tour of their very special campus in Ealing. Looking forward to our Hyde park run."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

On the work front, Arjun Rampal will be next seen in 'Dhaakad', co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Divya Dutta.

Touted to be a spy thriller, 'Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut.

The film is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:25 PM IST