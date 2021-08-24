In Pics: 'Adipurush' stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan spotted in Mumbai

Actors Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, who are all set to feature in Om Raut’s upcoming magnum opus 'Adipurush', were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While Prabhas, Kriti and Sunny were spotted after dance rehearsals, Saif was papped boarding a jetty from Versova.

'Adipurush' is an adaptation of Ramayana, where Telugu star Prabhas features as Lord Rama while Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying Ravan. Kriti Sanon will essay the role of Sita and Sunny will be seen as Lakshman.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Disha Patani and Pulkit Samrat were among the other Bollywood actors spotted in the city.

Sara was seen arriving at Maddock office while Rakul was spotted at filmmaker Anand L Rai's office. Vraun Dhawan was captured by the shutterbugs outside a clinic.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:11 PM IST