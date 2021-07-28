Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Tara Sutaria and other b-town stars spotted in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan and others celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is working on 'Bob Biswas', was seen at the Mumbai airport. Kajol wasalso spotted at the airport with her daughter Nysa.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is working on 'Bob Biswas', was seen at the Mumbai airport. Kajol wasalso spotted at the airport with her daughter Nysa.

Tara Sutaria was seen outside 'Ek villain 2' director Mohit Suri's office while Kriti Sanon was photographed as she arrived at Maddock Films office in Santacruz.

Sooraj Pancholi, Mrunal Thakur, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora and Rajkummmar Rao were also spotted in town.

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan
Adiiti Rao Hydari
Adiiti Rao Hydari
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora
neha Dhupia
neha Dhupia
