In Pics: Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Tara Sutaria and other b-town stars spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan and others celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is working on 'Bob Biswas', was seen at the Mumbai airport. Kajol wasalso spotted at the airport with her daughter Nysa.

Tara Sutaria was seen outside 'Ek villain 2' director Mohit Suri's office while Kriti Sanon was photographed as she arrived at Maddock Films office in Santacruz.

Sooraj Pancholi, Mrunal Thakur, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora and Rajkummmar Rao were also spotted in town.