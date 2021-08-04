In Pics: Aayush Sharma flies to Maldives with family to celebrate wife Arpita Khan's birthday

Headlining one of the most anticipated upcoming films, Aayush Sharma has created a huge chatter with his utmost dedication and perseverance for 'Antim: The Final Truth'. As we await the release of the action-drama, Aayush Sharma took a short family vacation to Maldives in order to celebrate wife Arpita Khan Sharma's birthday.

Sharing pictures from the vacation, Aayush Sharma said, "Some trips are only for creating memories."

Offering an insight into the fun memories created with his wife, kids- Ahil and Ayat, along with his parents, Aayush Sharma made a social media post.