In Pics: Aayush Sharma flies to Maldives with family to celebrate wife Arpita Khan's birthday

Headlining one of the most anticipated upcoming films, Aayush Sharma has created a huge chatter with his utmost dedication and perseverance for 'Antim: The Final Truth'. As we await the release of the action-drama, Aayush Sharma took a short family vacation to Maldives in order to celebrate wife Arpita Khan Sharma's birthday.
Sharing pictures from the vacation, Aayush Sharma said, "Some trips are only for creating memories."
Offering an insight into the fun memories created with his wife, kids- Ahil and Ayat, along with his parents, Aayush Sharma made a social media post.
Earlier Aayush shared an endearing post to wish his wife Arpita on her birthday with a heartfelt note.
Looking his stylish best in the vacation pictures, Aayush Sharma has been generating buzz about his fitness journey ever since the first look of 'Antim' released.
Bulking up by gaining almost 15 kgs in a few months, Aayush scaled an inspirational transformation for his upcoming film, earning praises from all quarters.
Along with 'Antim', Aayush is also gearing up for a few more interesting projects, announcements of the same are expected soon.
