In Pics: Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie ties the knot; wedding officiated by Imran Khan

Aamir Khan's niece, 'Mrs Serial Killer' actress Zayn Marie has shared new pictures from her wedding, which took place in the second week of February.
Sharing the pictures, Zayn revealed that her wedding ceremony was officiated by former actor Imran Khan.
The pictures show Imran gushing over the couple as they exchange vows.
"To have and to hold, and to make faces with, forever. Imran Bhai officiated our ceremony, Mamma put Puddle on our wedding cake (zoom in to spot him), I surprised him by singing Simply The Best and giving him some long overdue handmade gifts instead of a wedding ring since he didn’t want one. I sobbed, he wept, everyone laugh-cried... there wasn’t a dry eye in the house!!! The most beautiful, personal day I could have asked for," the actress wrote in the caption.
Check out the pictures here:
The pictures from her pre-wedding festivities also featured Ira with her rumoured boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.
Filmmaker Mansoor Khan's daughter Zayn Marie made her acting debut with Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee's 'Mrs. Serial Killer'.
Aamir had attended the at-home premiere of his niece's debut film in May, last year.
Sharing a picture from the movie night, Ira had written: "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I’m so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we’ll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I’m sorry we weren’t physically with you. But I’m sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry."