In Pics: Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie ties the knot; wedding officiated by Imran Khan

Aamir Khan's niece, 'Mrs Serial Killer' actress Zayn Marie has shared new pictures from her wedding, which took place in the second week of February.

Sharing the pictures, Zayn revealed that her wedding ceremony was officiated by former actor Imran Khan.

The pictures show Imran gushing over the couple as they exchange vows.

"To have and to hold, and to make faces with, forever. Imran Bhai officiated our ceremony, Mamma put Puddle on our wedding cake (zoom in to spot him), I surprised him by singing Simply The Best and giving him some long overdue handmade gifts instead of a wedding ring since he didn’t want one. I sobbed, he wept, everyone laugh-cried... there wasn’t a dry eye in the house!!! The most beautiful, personal day I could have asked for," the actress wrote in the caption.

Check out the pictures here: