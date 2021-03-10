In Pics: Aamir Khan steps out with daughter Ira, son Junaid in Mumbai; netizens say 'father looks younger than kids'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, on Wednesday, stepped out with his son Junaid and daughter Ira in Mumbai. They were spotted a coffee shop in Bandra.
Aamir's son Junaid, who rarely make public appearances with his father, was seen in a blue shirt and a pair of khaki chinos. Meanwhile, Aamir kept his look casual with a blue t-shirt and sweatpants and Ira was seen wearing a bright yellow t-shirt with black shorts.
Junaid has undergone a drastic transformation and shed weight for Yash Raj Films' period drama film titled 'Maharaja', which will mark his Bollywood debut. However, netizens can't stop talking about how young the 55-year-old actor looks.
A user wrote: "Father looks younger than kids."
"Is Junaid Aamir's son or Aamir Junaid's son," joked another.
According to reports, 'Maharaja' is reportedly based on Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj's libel case against journalist Karsandas Mulji in 1982. Junaid will be seen essaying the role of Mujli.
The film also features 'Arjun Reddy' actress Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Meanwhile, Aamir is working on his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
The film is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Besides essaying the title role, Aamir has produced the film, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is scheduled to release around Christmas this year.
