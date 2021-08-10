In Pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao back in Mumbai; Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Shershaah' screening

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, his son Azaad and his former wife Kiran Rao, who were in Ladakh for the shooting of 'Laal Singh Chadha', were spotted at the Mumbai airport, on Tuesday, as they arrived back in the city.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Katrina Kaif and her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal were seen arriving at the screening of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah'. Katrina's sister Isabelle and producer Ramesh Taurani also attended the screening of the war drama.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was captured by the paparazzi in South Mumbai. She was shooting for an upcoming project at the location.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal and Mrunal Thakur were also spotted by the paps in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 08:28 PM IST