Updated on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 08:28 PM IST

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao back in Mumbai; Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Shershaah' screening

FPJ Web Desk
Katrina Kaif and her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal were seen arriving at the screening of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah'. Katrina's sister Isabelle and producer Ramesh Taurani also attended the screening of the war drama.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, his son Azaad and his former wife Kiran Rao, who were in Ladakh for the shooting of 'Laal Singh Chadha', were spotted at the Mumbai airport, on Tuesday, as they arrived back in the city.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was captured by the paparazzi in South Mumbai. She was shooting for an upcoming project at the location.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal and Mrunal Thakur were also spotted by the paps in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 08:28 PM IST

