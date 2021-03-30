In Pics: A reluctant Kareena Kapoor agrees to remove her mask for paparazzi under THIS condition

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was photographed by the paparazzi as she stepped out to fulfil her professional commitments.

The mother of two sported a pink striped shirt dress with a knot on the side. She kept her hair wavy and accessorised the outfit with colourful pumps.

Embracing her peachy glow, the star had looked stunning as she pulled her luscious locks on one side of her face.

According to reports, Bebo, who always poses for the photographers was asked to take off her mask to get a good glimpse. However, she requested the paparazzi that she will only do so if they maintain social distance.