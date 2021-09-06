In Pics: A look at Kangana Ranaut's fashion lookbook for 'Thalaivii' promotions

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who's gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film 'Thalaivii', is busy with the promotions of the film. For a recent event, the 'Queen' actress wore the look she had customised for her fourth National Award ceremony and said that she 'couldn't wait any longer'.

Kangana recently took to her Instagram to treat her fans with some stunning pictures. The photos show Kangana looking ethereal in a Kanjeevaram sari. Kangana paired her off-white saree with custom-made emerald and pearl neckpiece and matching earrings. For the make up, the Pahadi beauty chose a dewy look with kohl-rimmed eyes and a nude, glossy lip. She styled her hair in a bouffant bun.

Sharing the pictures on the photo-sharing platform, Ranaut wrote in the caption: "This weave and emerald jewellery I got specially customised for my fourth national award ceremony but that got delayed because of Covid …. I couldn’t wait any longer to wear these beauties how do I look ?"

For another event in Hyderabad, Kangana stunned in yet another six yards of elegance. Exuding old-world charm Kangana went for a retro look in a green saree.

Last week, Kangana kick started 'Thalaivi' promotions by visiting Puratchi Thalaivii Amma Dr J. Jayalalitha Memorial. She donned an orange saree with fuchsia pink and golden borders.

'Thalaivii' marks Kangana's second biopic after the 2019 film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Helmed by A.L Vijay, It revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the titular role of Jayalalithaa.

'Thalaivii' will be released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on September 10

It was earlier scheduled to release in April, but it got postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:31 PM IST