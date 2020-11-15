In Pic: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Madhuri Dixit, Rakul Preet Singh and others snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai

On Sunday, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was snapped in Juhu as he stepped out for a lunch in the town.
The 'Padmaavat' filmmaker was seen clad in a traditional kurta pajama and covering his face with a mask.
Bollywood's dancing queen aka the Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit was also captured by the shutterbugs in Juhu, with her husband Dr. Nene.
Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at Bandra popular eatery Bastian as she arrived there for a Sunday brunch.
'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan and music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid, who recently confirmed their engagement, were also spotted in Mumbai.
Gurmeet Choudary, his wife Debina Bonnerjee and Sharmin Segal were among the other actors snapped in town.
