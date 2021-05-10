'In my time you had to be a boyfriend-free, virgin': Pooja Bedi spills the beans on daughter Alaya's dating life

Months after Bollywood newbie Alaya F sparked dating rumours with the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary, her mother and former actress Pooja Bedi spilled the beans on her daughter's personal life.

In an interview with Times of India, Pooja said that back in the day one had to be “boyfriend-free, a virgin, and unmarried.” However, things have changed with time, and as of now, everyone is entitled to have their own version of a personal life.

Alaya has maintained that her and Aaishvary are family friends and it is natural for people to link them up given their frequent outings.

The two first made headlines after the ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actress attended Aaishvary's birthday bash in Dubai. The pictures were shared by the latter's mother Smita Thackeray.

For those unversed, Smita married Jaidev Thackeray, son of Bal Thackeray in 1986 and they got divorced in 2004. Aaishvary has an elder brother Rahul Thackeray.

Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' in 2020 alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Alaya, who completed a year in Bollywood is keen on getting back on set. "I really miss being at a shoot set right now, and I just can't wait to bring more such characters to the audience," she said.

During lockdown, she dedicated her time to honing and improving her skills as an actor. She has also been reading scripts, taking master classes and workshops too.

Furthermore, she has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.