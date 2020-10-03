In less than 12 hours, Priyanka Chopra’s memoir ‘Unfinished’ becomes number 1 bestseller in the US

After sharing glimpses of posters from some of her remarkable films, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday dropped the teaser to her much-awaited memoir 'Unfinished.'

The book was available for pre-order across several platforms in the US, UK, Canada and India.

In less than 12 hours the memoir became the number bestseller in the US. Not to mention, it is sold-out in India.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book.”