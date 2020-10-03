In less than 12 hours, Priyanka Chopra’s memoir ‘Unfinished’ becomes number 1 bestseller in the US

After sharing glimpses of posters from some of her remarkable films, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday dropped the teaser to her much-awaited memoir 'Unfinished.'
The book was available for pre-order across several platforms in the US, UK, Canada and India.
In less than 12 hours the memoir became the number bestseller in the US. Not to mention, it is sold-out in India.
Sharing the news on Twitter, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book.”
Sharing the cover of her memoir, the former Miss World took to Instagram and wrote, "...And so, while you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished."
Earlier, the 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to share an intriguing short clip featuring the posters of her films.
The video that starts from a monochromatic picture of her parents, showcases some iconic characters essayed by the actor over the big screen.
The video is created in form of a film reel which plays horizontally, in the same fashion as a movie plays in a cinema hall, with the sound of the reel rolling up and down.
The clip featuring the posters chronicle the journey of the actor from the very beginning. It puts on display the poster of 'The Hero: Love Story of A Spy', 'Fashion' 'Mari Kom', 'Dostana', Barfi, 'Bajirao Mastaani', 'Quantico' and 'Baywatch.'
It also summaries the journey of the actor from Bollywood to Hollywood.
Alongside the clip, Priyanka wrote, "This is my story. #unfinished." It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that it "gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment" when you tick off something from your "bucket list".
'Unfinished' will be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by the actor, producer, singer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Chopra.
Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry.