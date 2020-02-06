'In bad taste': Sona Mohapatra slams Amul's new ad on coronavirus outbreak

Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed Amul's new advertisement on the coronavirus outbreak. She posted the advertisement which shows the Indians living in China being evacuated from the flight, wearing masks.
"Wuhan Se Yahaan Le Aaye," reads the tagline of the advertisement. 'Wuhan' is used as a pun in the tagline as it is the Chinese city were the outbreak of the novel coronavirus began.
Slamming the advertisement, Mohapatra tweeted, "in bad taste."
However, the advertisement received appreciation mostly on the micro-blogging site. "Wow. Wonderful creativity. Where there is Amul...there is creativity..Best wishes Amul," a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Creative and current (affairs) as always! I think Amul believes in never let an opportunity go!"
Here is how Twitter reacted:
India on Sunday airlifted a second batch of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people evacuated to 654. The first special Air India flight from Wuhan landed in Delhi on 1 February with 324 Indian nationals.
Air India on Tuesday said it is suspending its Delhi-Hong Kong flight from February 8, hours after the authorities there confirmed the death of a patient with the new coronavirus.
"In view of the coronavirus issue Air India is suspending its flights to Hong Kong after flying AI314 on the 7th of February 2020," said Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani on Twitter.
Earlier, IndiGo suspended all three flights between India and China. Air India suspended its Delhi-Shanghai flight and curtailed the flight operations on the Delhi-Hong Kong route. From February 8, it will be suspending operations on Delhi-Hong Kong route too.
The death toll in mainland China rose to 563 on Wednesday. Most of the deaths were in Hubei, but there were three deaths elsewhere - in Tianjin and Heilongjiang in the northeast and Guizhou in the southwest. The virus has killed two people outside mainland China, one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines. Aljazeera reported that at least 25 countries have confirmed coronavirus cases.
