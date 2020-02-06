'In bad taste': Sona Mohapatra slams Amul's new ad on coronavirus outbreak

Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed Amul's new advertisement on the coronavirus outbreak. She posted the advertisement which shows the Indians living in China being evacuated from the flight, wearing masks.

"Wuhan Se Yahaan Le Aaye," reads the tagline of the advertisement. 'Wuhan' is used as a pun in the tagline as it is the Chinese city were the outbreak of the novel coronavirus began.

Slamming the advertisement, Mohapatra tweeted, "in bad taste."