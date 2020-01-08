In a world full of selfies, Kartik Aaryan opts to give autographs

Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Dostana', which released in 2008, caused quite a stir among the audience with its unique and humorous plotline. It chronicled the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, speaking about the sequel had said there has been an evolution in the depiction of sexuality in Bollywood and his forthcoming film, "Dostana 2" will treat it with utmost sensitivity. Karan said, "The evolution is from one 'Dostana' to the other. Between 'Dostana' one that released in 2008 and the 'Dostana 2' that's releasing in 2020, you will see that the representation is accurate, non-caricaturish and on point, talking about sexuality in a way that will not make you cringe while watching it."