In a world full of selfies, Kartik Aaryan opts to give autographs

Kartik Aaryan was spotted in Versova, Mumbai as the star travelled by a jetty to shoot for Dostana 2. The 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' fame was seen giving autographs to the kids who shared the ride with Kartik.
As many were trying to get a 'selfie' with the star, Kartik was busy writing autographs for the kids in line with their books and pen.
Janhvi Kapoor, the 'Ghost Stories' actor was also spotted going undercover in a rickshaw with her Rs. 5 lakh Louis Vuitton bag. Kartik and Janhvi will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'. The film is a sequel to 2008's Priyanka Chopra starrer, 'Dostana' and also stars debutant Lakshya.
While Kartik went all out and being the star he is, signed autographs for fans, Janhvi went undercover and took the rikshaw till Versova jetty before boarding a ferry.
Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Dostana', which released in 2008, caused quite a stir among the audience with its unique and humorous plotline. It chronicled the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love.
Filmmaker Karan Johar, speaking about the sequel had said there has been an evolution in the depiction of sexuality in Bollywood and his forthcoming film, "Dostana 2" will treat it with utmost sensitivity. Karan said, "The evolution is from one 'Dostana' to the other. Between 'Dostana' one that released in 2008 and the 'Dostana 2' that's releasing in 2020, you will see that the representation is accurate, non-caricaturish and on point, talking about sexuality in a way that will not make you cringe while watching it."
