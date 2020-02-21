In a first, YRF directed to pay Rs 10K to consumer who felt deceived due to exclusion of song from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fan'

Film production company Yash Raj Films has been directed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) to pay Rs.10,000 as compensation to a teacher in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad who was disappointed by the exclusion of a song from Shah Rukh Khan- starrer Fan.

Afreen Fatima Zaidi was disappointed that the song ‘Jabra Fan’ was excluded in the movie despite being used in the promotional trailer. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) held the exclusion of song ‘Jabra Fan’ as "unfair trade practice" and said the person who decides to watch the movie after seeing the song in promotion is bound to feel "deceived, disappointed and dejected".

With this observation, Justice VK Jain (presiding member) has directed Yash Raj Films to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to the Petitioner, who was disappointed by the exclusion of the song. Meanwhile, the NCDRC rejected the contention of the YRF that the producer and the actor of the movie had publicly declared the song which forms part of the promo would not be a part of the movie.