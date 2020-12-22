In a first, Salman Khan to not celebrate his birthday at Panvel farmhouse: Report

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will turn 55 on December 27, will reportedly not celebrate his birthday at the usual Panvel farmhouse.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, for the first time, Khan will be working through his birthday and New Year for the upcoming film "Antim- The Final Truth" alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

However, there could be a mini-celebration for the actor on the sets.

Khan on Monday unveiled the first look of his Sharma's characters from the upcoming film.

The action-drama reportedly features Khan as a Sikh cop.

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a clip from the film, featuring the duo. He also announced that the movie will release in 2021.