Imtiaz Khan, veteran actor and brother of late Amjad Khan, dies at 77

Late iconic screen villain Amjad Khan's brother, actor Imtiaz Khan, is no more. Imtiaz, who was married to TV star Krutika Desai, breathed his last on Sunday in the city. He was 77.

Confirming the news, actress Anju Mahendroo, who is a family friend, posted a picture of the good old days on her Instagram account where she is seen with Amjad Khan, Imtiaz Khan and other members of the family.

"Once upon a time!!! Rest in eternal peace my friend@Imtiaz Khan," Mahendroo wrote with the picture.