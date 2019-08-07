Imtiaz Ali shares his monsoon tale with an auto-rickshaw driver who gave him free ride during Mumbai Rains

Every year, monsoon becomes a huge problem for the people in India. Many parts of the country are going through a tragic time with the floods. Mumbai rains have always been a problem. The travel situation becomes tough due to waterlogging. While many help others during such a situation, a heartwarming tale of an auto-rickshaw driver will restore your faith in humanity. Like every year, this year too Mumbai has faced heavy rainfall. But, recently, Imtiaz Ali shared a pleasant experience which even the netizens loved.

Taking to his Facebook account, Imtiaz Ali shared a photo of himself with an auto driver and wrote, “night walk in the rain! the auto rickshaw came along and asked if I wanted a ride. I refused, he asked again – it was raining and I was without cover. I had checked my wallet, I smiled at him and said I had no money. He looked at me and asked me to sit in, he would drop me without money. I asked him to carry on and get some other client and do his job. He said it was raining and I would get wet. He asked me to sit in, he would drop me. I sat and he drove. Soon a car stopped the rickshaw – it was a couple who wanted a selfie with me. The autorickshaw guy looked at me. He asked me if I was Imtiaz Ali. He said he would want a selfie with me. I told him I would want a selfie with him as well.”