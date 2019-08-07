Imtiaz Ali shares his monsoon tale with an auto-rickshaw driver who gave him free ride during Mumbai Rains

Every year, monsoon becomes a huge problem for the people in India. Many parts of the country are going through a tragic time with the floods. Mumbai rains have always been a problem. The travel situation becomes tough due to waterlogging. While many help others during such a situation, a heartwarming tale of an auto-rickshaw driver will restore your faith in humanity. Like every year, this year too Mumbai has faced heavy rainfall. But, recently, Imtiaz Ali shared a pleasant experience which even the netizens loved.
Taking to his Facebook account, Imtiaz Ali shared a photo of himself with an auto driver and wrote, “night walk in the rain! the auto rickshaw came along and asked if I wanted a ride. I refused, he asked again – it was raining and I was without cover. I had checked my wallet, I smiled at him and said I had no money. He looked at me and asked me to sit in, he would drop me without money. I asked him to carry on and get some other client and do his job. He said it was raining and I would get wet. He asked me to sit in, he would drop me. I sat and he drove. Soon a car stopped the rickshaw – it was a couple who wanted a selfie with me. The autorickshaw guy looked at me. He asked me if I was Imtiaz Ali. He said he would want a selfie with me. I told him I would want a selfie with him as well.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Imtiaz Ali recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Aaj Kal which stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is set to release on Valentine’s Day next year.
