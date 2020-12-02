Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik shares cryptic note about relationships, says 'trouble often follows'

Bollywood actor Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram, which talks about 'valued personal relationships' going silent.
Avantika's 'note to self' reads: "When valued personal relationships go silent, trouble often follows,” the message read. “I’m not talking about productive ‘time-outs’ that are clearly expressed. I’m talking about silence than is reactive, or an attempt to do harm. This kind of silence ensures that the connection will not find its was back to health. Because silence fosters confusion, projections, and worst of all — assumptions about what the other is feeling or thinking. And assumption doesn’t get us anywhere good. Inquiry does."
"Assumptions ensure that the wall will only get thicker, until there is no way to reconnect. Whatever you do, even if you are justifiably angry, try to keep the door to inquiry open. You may not be ready to process the experience, but allow for the possibility that you one day will. Because valued connections are hard to find in this crazy world. Anger doesn’t have to be the end of the story. Sometimes the portal to a closer connection. Sometimes, it’s the way through to great learning. Inquiry is the bridge," it continued.
For the unversed, Imran and Avantika separated last year. They tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed a baby girl in 2014.
Although their split has triggered rumours of divorce, the couple has not talked about the split since it was first reported.
Khan's friend actor Akshay Oberoi had recently confirmed that the ‘Delhi Belly’ star has officially quit acting.
Aamir Khan's nephew Imran, who started working in the industry as a child artist with his uncle has featured in around 16 films. He garnered fame with his adult debut in the 2008 hit ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’. His last stint was ‘Katti Batti’ in 2015.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)