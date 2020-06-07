Immune to coronavirus? Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur spotted in the streets without masks amid COVID-19 threat

A picture of Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur has invited a lot of flak in the comments section as many users lashed out at the actor for not wearing a mask when he visited Marine Drive for a walk amid the COVID-19 threat.
In the picture, Saif Ali Khan is spotted with his son Taimur in the streets, without any masks or safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The comments section was filled with users pointing out the fact that Taimur is put in extreme danger by not wearing a mask.
"Taimur is not even wearing a mask putting a child to extreme danger," a user wrote in the comments section.
"Paise valo k liye koi rules nahi India me (no rules for the rich in India)," wrote another user.
In another video upload by Viralbhayani, the father-son pair is joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan in enjoying the view of the Queen's necklace.
Earlier, Mumbaikars flocked to Marine Drive for 'morning walks'. People were seen wearing masks as a precaution from the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, from the viral photo, it seems that no social distancing norms were followed what so ever. The picture was taken by news agency ANI on Saturday.
"Better call (it) marnewaalo ka drive," said a Twitter user. "Still people have no sense of responsibility," said another Twitter user.
After nearly 80 days of lockdown, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra revved back to life on Friday. Most markets, market areas, commercial and trading areas - barring malls or market complexes - reopened for business even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that "people should tread cautiously while beginning a 'new life' from today".
Meanwhile, Of the total 82,968 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai now accounts for 47,354 cases and 1,577 deaths.
On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 120 deaths, including 58 in Mumbai, due to COVID-19, taking the overall number of fatalities to 2,969, state Health department said.
The recovery rate in the state stands at 45.06 per cent and the fatality rate at 3.57 per cent, an official statement said.
(With inputs from Agencies)
