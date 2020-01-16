'I'm super shaken': Sonam Kapoor shares her scariest Uber experience in London

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor started off her 2020 with a rough note, especially in terms of her travel experiences. After accusing British Airways of misplacing her luggage, Sonam shared her Uber ordeal in London.
The actress took to twitter to share with her followers what went down when she took an Uber in London, and how she would recommend only public transport instead. She wrote, “Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken.”
“The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it”, she added.
Many of Sonam’s followers came out in support and urged the company to look into the matter immediately. One user wrote, “In first place @Uber if someone’s mental health isn’t okay, you shouldn’t let them be a part of your company. It is risky for your client’s life. This is so not done! Really needs to be fixed, and the damage is already done.”
According to earlier , Uber had lost its license in London due to a ‘pattern of failures’, but the company filed for an appeal and is in the last stage of a long-running battle with the authorities.
About a week ago, Sonam had accused the British Airways of misplacing her luggage. She tweeted: "This is the third time ive travelled @British_Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I think I've learnt my lesson. I'm never flying @British_Airways again."
The airline immediately followed up on the matter. They commented: "We're sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport?"
The actress accused the airline of "terrible mismanagement" and replied: "Yes all that is done. But it is a massive inconvenience. You guys need to step up. It's terrible service and terrible mismanagement."
The airline apologised for their mistake and wrote: "We can only offer our sincere apologies, Sonam. Please be assured we're working to reunite you with your bag as quickly as possible."
Commenting on Sonam's tweet, another actress Pooja Hegde revealed that the same airline had lost her bags last month. She wrote: "Yup! They lost my bags too last month, and then had to courier it to me, seems like it's a regular thing for them to do."
