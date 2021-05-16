'I’m sorry for the pain': Irrfan Khan's son Babil pens a note for his mother, apologizes for being 'temperamental'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Sunday shared an emotional note for his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, and also apologized to her for being temperamental.
In a new Instagram post, Babil wrote that she is the only person who truly cares about him and said he feels sorry for giving her the pain.
He also promised to take care of his mother.
Sharing a beautiful picture of Sutapa, Babil wrote, "The one and only. My only one. I’m so temperamental, I regret. She’s there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a fuck about me, truly, except my mumma. I love you so much, I’m sorry for the pain."
"In the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you," he added.
On Mother's Day, Babil had shared a picture with his mother in which he can be seen looking at her and she seems to be speaking.
He captioned the picture as 'Listening.'
Babil is quite active on social media. He also keeps sharing throwback pictures and videos of his father on Instagram. Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.
On the work front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt and also features Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. It is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz.
