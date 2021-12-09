'I'm not going to play safe anymore': Parineeti Chopra on her unconventional 10-year journey in Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra blazed her way on to the big screen to become one of the most unconventional and refreshingly risky actresses in Bollywood.

In her debut film 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' that’s celebrating its 10th anniversary today, Parineeti played the role of Dimple Chaddha.

She followed it up with performances in films like 'Ishaqzaade', 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and 'Hasee Toh Phasee'. She has always shown that she is not afraid to walk the path less travelled and in 2021, Parineeti mesmerised everyone with three big performances in films like 'The Girl On The Train', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Saina'.

On her 10th year in Hindi cinema, Pari reveals that she will never ‘play safe’ in her career.

Parineeti says, "I have been fortunate to work in some of the landmark films in the history of Indian cinema and collaborate with some of the best directors, actors, technicians of our illustrious film industry. When you love your work, time flies and it’s happened to me."

She adds, "As I complete 10 years in cinema, I feel I have just started my journey. I’m raring to go actually for my next decade in cinema. I’m loving the kind of offers that are coming my way because I’m getting the freedom to express myself freely."

Pari further says, "I’m not going to play safe anymore. With 'The Girl on the Train' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', directors are seeing me in a new light and offering me the kind of work I always wanted to do."

Parineeti will be seen next in films like 'Uunchai' with Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

