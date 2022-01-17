'I'm not a plastic doll': Kriti Sanon on being criticised for her nose, lips and 'gummy smile'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently opened up about being criticised for her looks. She mentioned that people pointing out that her 'nostrils flare up' and she that has a ‘gummy smile’.

The actress, who garnered positive reviews for her acting in the movie 'Mimi', opened up about the negativity she has got over her appearance in an interview with a leading portal.

Kriti also revealed she was body-shamed with someone asking her to take her "waist a little more in". In response to the criticism, the actress stated that she will not modify her physical traits and that she is "not a plastic doll."

Kriti went on to say that there had been times when she was told to line her lips to make it look fuller. She revealed that although having attempted it once, she did not like how they looked.

She added that there were times when people mentioned that her nostrils flare up when she smiles.

The actress said that one should not take every tiny criticism seriously and that she sees no reason to change anything about herself.

Kriti made her debut in Bollywood with 'Heropanti' in 2014. Since 2014, she has featured in several films including 'Dilwale', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Housefull 4'.

Kriti was seen in 'Hum Do Hamare Do' along with 'Mimi' in 2021 and she has many more in her kitty this year. The actress will be seen in 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas. She also has 'Ganapath' alongiside Tiger Shroff, 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan, 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar, and 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:24 PM IST