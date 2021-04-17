'I’m negative but super positive about life': Bhumi Pednekar recovers from COVID-19

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday said she has recovered from COVID-19, more than ten days after contracting the virus.
The 31-year-old actor had opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis on April 5 and stated that she had "mild symptoms" and was under isolation.
Bhumi took to her official Instagram account and shared her latest health update with her fans.
"Am negative but super positive about life," she wrote, using hashtags 'No corona', 'healthy and wise' and 'isolation over.'
A few days back, Bhumi expressed gratitude to fans and followers for their wishes, prayers and concern.
The actress also requested everyone not to step out amid the second wave of the pandemic, and warned them saying it is a lot harder than they could imagine.
Earlier this month, Bhumi was shooting for Karan Johar-backed film Mr Lele in the city with actor Vicky Kaushal, who had also contracted the virus.
Vicky tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.
Also, actor Sonu Sood announced on Saturday that he has tested COVID-19 positive, 10 days after he took the vaccine in Punjab.
Sharing a statement on Twitter titled “COVID- Positive; Mood and Spirit – Super Positive”, the 47-year-old actor wrote, "Hi everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for covid -19 as a part of precautions i have already quarantined myself & taking utmost care... But don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I’m always there for you all.”
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 5,61,998.
