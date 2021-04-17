'I’m negative but super positive about life': Bhumi Pednekar recovers from COVID-19

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday said she has recovered from COVID-19, more than ten days after contracting the virus.

The 31-year-old actor had opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis on April 5 and stated that she had "mild symptoms" and was under isolation.

Bhumi took to her official Instagram account and shared her latest health update with her fans.

"Am negative but super positive about life," she wrote, using hashtags 'No corona', 'healthy and wise' and 'isolation over.'