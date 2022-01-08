'I'm completely lost': Vishal Dadlani's father passes away, music composer pens an emotional note

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, on Saturday, informed that his father Moti Dadlani has passed away.

"Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him," he wrote on Instagram.

Vishal's father was in hospital for the last couple of days. The composer could not meet him during his last time as he is currently battling COVID-19.

"He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days, but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. Its really not fair. I dont know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost," he added.

A day ago only, Vishal revealed that he got COVID-19.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 01:25 PM IST