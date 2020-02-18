'I'm carrying a film on my shoulders for the first time': Bhumi Pednekar on 'Durgavati'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who will next be seen in the heroine-centric horror film "Durgavati", notes how this is the first time in her career that she will carry an the entire film on her shoulders. She adds that she doesnt feel much pressure about the fact.

"I am shooting for 'Durgavati' in Bhopal. It's a very new narrative and a new story for me. I am carrying the entire film on my shoulders for the first time and really amazing people are associated with this film, so it's going really well," said Bhumi, while interacting with the media at fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar launch.

Does she feel any extra pressure considering the film banks entirely on her? "There is always a pressure when you shoot a film because you try to give a better performance than your previous ones," she replied.