‘I’m a virgin like Salman Khan’: Tiger Shroff answers the most difficult questions in latest video

He is known as one of the fittest actors of Bollywood today, an action star who does all his stunts with much ease. After Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff is all set to be the next guest on Arbaaz Khan's celeb talk show 'Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan’.

In the new promo released, Tiger can be seen answering all his trolls and negative comments with a constant smile on his face. Tiger spoke about how people trolled and criticized him before the release of his first film itself, passing comments like he didn't look like an actor or Jackie Shroff's son.

During an episode of 'Indian Idol' earlier this year, Jackie Shroff was a guest on the singing reality show.

In a video message to his dad, Tiger had said, that all he wants in life is to make his father proud. "I am sure my family must have spoken at length about you and I would just like to say a few words. I love you very much Dad and Zindagi main mera ek he maqsad hai (my only aim in life is) -- to make you proud every day. I hope, I am managing to do it," he said.

Tiger then said how after this he chose a different path for himself and played to his strengths.

Tiger feels people only troll or bully you because you've made that impact on everyone. Tiger further added how as long as he is number one in the hearts of his fans that is what matters the most to him.

Furthermore, when Arbaaz asked him about his virginity, Tiger replied, “I am a virgin like Salman bhai.” For those unversed, it was a direct reference to Khan’s statement on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.