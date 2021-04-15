'Illegal claim to jeopardise future projects': Shankar on 'Anniyan' copyright row

South filmmaker Shankar on Thursday dismissed an allegation of copyright violation by his Tamil blockbuster "Anniyan" producer V Ravichandran, a day after the acclaimed director announced the film's Hindi adaptation.

Actor Ranveer Singh is set to headline the Bollywood film, an adaptation of the 2005 psychological action thriller featuring South star Vikram in the lead.

Ravichandran of Aascar Film P Ltd, sent a legal notice to Shankar on Wednesday, claiming that he was "shocked" to learn that the filmmaker was proceeding with the Hindi film adaptation despite not holding its rights.

In a letter addressed to the director, Ravichandran said he had bought the "entire story rights" from writer Sujatha and was the "whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline." Hence, the act of adapting or remaking the film without his permission would be "totally illegal." Responding to Ravichandran, Shankar said the script of "Anniyan" is with him and he is entitled to exploit it.

"Everyone associated with the movie were aware that the script and storyline belongs exclusively to me and, in fact, the movie was released with the tag: Story, Screenplay and Direction by Shankar. I have not assigned in writing any script or screenplay to any person, and continue to retain the right to exploit the script in any manner I deem fit.

"As the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances," the 57-year-old director said in a statement.