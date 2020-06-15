'I'll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise': Priyanka Chopra mourns demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

'Wishing for peace to the departed soul of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned an emotional note and recalled her conversations with the late star.

Priyanka shared a picture with the late actor on Instagram and said that she was shocked by the news of Sushant's demise.

She wrote, "I'm stunned. U must have been in so much pain. I hope u are at peace wherever u are my friend. Gone too soon. I'll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise. Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss."